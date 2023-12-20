National

Two dead after WPVI news helicopter crashes in southern New Jersey

By Victoria Arancio, ABC News
By Victoria Arancio, ABC News

NEW YORK — A local news helicopter operated by WPVI-TV, an ABC-owned television station in Philadelphia, crashed Tuesday night in a wooded area in southern New Jersey, killing two people onboard, the station said.

Chopper 6 crashed with a pilot and photographer onboard sometime after 8 p.m. in Washington Township, WPVI reported.

Both were killed in the crash, the station said.

The names of those onboard have not been released. The two were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore, the station said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!