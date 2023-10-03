National

Two Army soldiers killed in Alaska as tactical vehicle flips in Yukon training site

By Marilyn Heck, Luis Martinez and Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
NEW YORK — A U.S. Army vehicle flipped over on Monday, killing two service members and injuring 12 others in the Yukon Training Area in Alaska, Army officials said.

The vehicle, a Light Medium Tactical Vehicle, or LMTV, had been carrying 17 soldiers on the outskirts of Salcha, Alaska, military officials said in a statement on Monday.

The crash involved only one vehicle, they said.

"First responders reached the scene and extracted the personnel and provided on-scene medical treatment until the soldiers could be medically evacuated by ground and air to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in Fairbanks," the statement said.

The troops had been in the Yukon Training Area, an about 257,000-acre expanse with “rounded, even-topped ridges with gentle side slopes” in the Middle Tanana Valley, according to the military.

The area sits just east of Eielson Air Force Base and about 30 miles from Fort Wainwright.

