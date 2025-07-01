Trump's latest business venture: A fragrance he says is 'all about winning'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, who has promoted Trump-branded sneakers, guitars, coins and watches, on Monday announced a new addition to his personal line of merchandise.

The latest product to bear the president's name is "Trump Fragrances," Trump-branded perfume and cologne that costs $249.

The fragrances, called "Victory 45-47" are "all about Winning, Strength, and Success," Trump wrote on social media Monday evening.

The new offerings join a list of Trump-branded products that includes the $69.99 "God Bless the USA" Bible and $299 "Trump Landslide" boots.

Trump earlier promoted a "Fight! Fight! Fight!" fragrance collection, launched in December, that costs $199.

According to a financial disclosure report released in June, Trump last year made $2.5 million from Trump sneakers and fragrances.

Trump's business assets are held by the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is controlled by his son, Donald Trump Jr., but government watchdog groups have nonetheless expressed concern about how Trump may be using his position as president to generate personal profits.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in May that Trump is abiding by all applicable conflict-of-interest laws.

"I think everybody, the American public, believe it's absurd for anyone to insinuate that this president is profiting off of the presidency," she said. "This president was incredibly successful before giving it all up to serve our country publicly."

