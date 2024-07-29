Trump will sit for 'victim interview' in assassination attempt investigation, FBI says

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump will sit for a "victim interview" in the investigation into his attempted assassination, the FBI announced on a Monday conference call with reporters.

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Pittsburgh field office Kevin Rojek did not say when the interview will take place, but said it will be "a standard victim interview we do for any other victim of crime."

One spectator was killed and two were hurt in the shooting at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Trump suffered a graze wound to his ear.

On Monday's call, Rojek and other senior FBI officials provided new details about information gleaned from the investigation into what happened at the rally.

Rojek said it appears the gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks "made significant efforts to conceal his activities."

"We believe his actions also show a careful planning ahead of the rally," Rojek said.

Senior officials from the FBI painted a picture of a shooter who had no friends and his social circle appeared to be limited to his immediate family.

Crooks did a significant amount of preplanning online and didn't show any outward signs he would be planning a shooting of a former president, officials said.

The FBI determined that, in addition to searching for details on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Crooks also searched for details about other mass casualty events, officials said.

Rojek said his searches were "related to power plants mass shooting events, information on improvised explosive devices and the attempted assassination of the Slovakian prime minister earlier this year."

Crooks also searched for nationally elected officials, including President Joe Biden and former presidents, officials said.

The gun used in the shooting was purchased by Crooks' dad in 2013 and legally transferred to Crooks in 2023, according to the FBI.

The FBI also provided an updated new timeline.

Crooks went to the rally site at 11 a.m. on the day of the shooting and spent one hour in the area before traveling home, the FBI said.

At 1:30 p.m., Crooks obtained the rifle from his home and told parents he was going to the shooting range, the FBI said.

Crooks arrived back at the rally site at 3:45 p.m. and started flying a drone about 200 yards from the rally site from 3:50 p.m. to just after 4 p.m., the FBI said. The drone did not contain a memory card, officials said. The FBI said it is working to determine if Crooks was viewing footage and whether that revealed insights into the security posture.

At 4 p.m., Crooks drove throughout the area in the vicinity of the shooting. Shortly after 5 p.m., Crooks was identified as suspicious by a local SWAT officer who took a photo of him, the FBI said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., that same SWAT officer observed Crooks using a rangefinder and reading news on his phone, officials said. At 5:56 p.m., Crooks was seen walking in the vicinity of the AGR building, the FBI said.

Police dash camera video from 6:08 p.m. captured Crooks on the roof, the FBI said.

At 6:11 p.m., a local police officer was boosted up to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed a rifle at him, the FBI said. The officer immediately dropped off the roof, the FBI said.

About 25 to 30 seconds later, shots were fired, the FBI said.

Explosives were found in Crooks' car and home, but the explosives in the car didn't go off because the receivers found on Crooks were in the off position, the FBI said.

"Explosive experts in the FBI lab assessed the devices from the subject's vehicle were capable of exploding. However, the magnitude of the damage associated with an explosion is unclear," Rojek said.

FBI officials declined to answer any questions about the law enforcement posture, security strategy and response, citing multiple ongoing reviews.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.