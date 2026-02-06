Trump wants Penn Station, Dulles Airport named after him in funding deal with Schumer, sources say

(NEW YORK) -- President Donald Trump last month told Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., that he would be willing to unfreeze $16 billion in funding for a major infrastructure project in New York if Schumer would agree to rename New York's Penn Station and Washington's Dulles Airport after him, two sources familiar with the conversation told ABC News.

The Hudson Tunnel Project -- which would connect New York City and New Jersey -- had already started. The project includes building nine miles of new passenger rail track and rehabilitating the North River Tunnel, according to the commission responsible for it.

Officials in New York and New Jersey said if the money isn't freed-up by Friday, the project would stop, leaving approximately 1,000 construction jobs in jeopardy.

Sources told ABC that Schumer rejected Trump's offer.

The White House and Schumer's office have not yet commented on the story, which was first reported by Punchbowl News.

The Gateway Development Commission said on Monday it had filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration, saying the government was contractually obligated to provide the grants and loans for the project.

The funding for the project, which the commission described as an "urgent investment in America’s passenger rail network," was finalized in July 2024.

"This lawsuit would be unnecessary if President Trump did the right thing for New York and New Jersey and lifted his arbitrary freeze," Schumer said in a statement released on Monday. "Gateway is the most important infrastructure project in the country, and tens of thousands of union workers depend on it moving forward."

The Trump Administration announced it was halting further funding for the project amid the federal government’s lengthy shutdown in October.

After Trump and Schumer met at the White House in January, the president said on social media the Schumer was "holding up" the project, but did not offer further detail.

Over the past year, Trump has added his name on the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the U.S. Institute for Peace. In December the U.S. Navy announced plans for "Trump Class" of battleships. And, on Thursday, Trump unveiled a new government website for prescription drugs called TrumpRx.

Outside of politics, the president and his family have allowed their name to be appended to many products and buildings, including some where the Trump name has been used under licensing or royalty agreements. But by applying his name to programs, buildings and other entities that are fully or partially funded by the government, Trump has set himself apart from recent White House occupants.

A group of senators introduced legislation in early January intended to prohibit the naming of federal buildings after sitting presidents.

The sponsors said Trump's renaming of the Kennedy Center and the U.S. Institute for Peace amounted to violations of "the federal laws that created these institutions."

"For Trump to put his name on federal buildings is arrogant and it is illegal," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., one of the bill's sponsors, said in a statement. "We must put an end to this narcissism -- and that’s what this bill does."

House Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty sued Trump in December in an effort to force the removal of his name from the Kennedy Center.

When asked for comment on the lawsuit at the time, White House spokesperson Liz Huston instead told ABC News in a statement that the Kennedy Center's board, members of which were appointed by Trump, voted to rename it after Trump "stepped up and saved the old Kennedy Center ..."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.