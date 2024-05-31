Trump verdict: Here's how newspapers across the world covered the historic hush money trial

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on Thursday of all 34 felony charges in a historic New York hush money trial. The Manhattan jury deliberated over two days before concluding that Trump is guilty of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels during Trump's 2016 campaign — a Class E felony in New York.

He is the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. Trump will still be able to vote in the upcoming election in Florida if he stays out of prison in New York and the verdict does not bar him from continuing his campaign. His sentencing will take place on July 11 — days before the Republican National Convention, where he is expected to be nominated as the 2024 nominee. Trump still has to deal with three more criminal cases, although it's unclear whether those will go to trial before the November election.

During a press conference at Trump Tower on Friday morning, the former president again called the trial rigged and maintained his innocence to reporters and his supporters. He also announced he and his defense team are appealing the verdict, which was expected.

The guilty verdict announced in New York City made headlines around the world with several front pages showcasing Trump's face in court.