Trump reverses decision to send troops to San Francisco after conversation with mayor

(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he's pulling back on his decision to send troops to clean up crime in San Francisco this weekend.

Trump claimed on social media that he spoke with the city's mayor, Daniel Lurie, Wednesday night, who asked the president to "give him a chance" to turn things around.

"The Federal Government was preparing to 'surge' San Francisco, California, on Saturday, but friends of mine who live in the area called last night to ask me not to go forward with the surge in that the Mayor, Daniel Lurie, was making substantial progress. I spoke to Mayor Lurie last night and he asked, very nicely, that I give him a chance to see if he can turn it around," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

Trump said the move could be a mistake, that he could fix things "much faster," but ultimately said, "Let's see how you do."

"Therefore, we will not surge San Francisco on Saturday," Trump concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

