Trump legal brief: Eastman turns himself in as Trump's own booking looms

Georgia election interference

Trump’s Georgia co-defendants begin turning themselves in for booking

Key players: Lawyer John Eastman, Georgia bail bondsman Scott Hall

Two of 19 people charged with crimes stemming from former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia turned themselves in for arrest and booking at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail on Tuesday, CBS News reported.

Lawyer John Eastman, who has been charged with violating Georgia's RICO Act, filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and other crimes, is alleged to have helped implement a plan whereby fake electors in battleground states presented an alternate slate that would have handed the election to Trump. Eastman's bond had been set at $100,000.

Georgia bondsman Scott Hall, who faces 7 criminal counts, is under scrutiny for his handling of voting machines. The bondsman’s bond was set at $10,000.

Why it matters: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has given the defendants in the case until Friday to turn themselves in. Eastman and Hall were the first to do so.

Trump’s Georgia booking on Thursday could be different than the ones before it

Key players: Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat

When he turns himself in for booking in Atlanta on Thursday, Trump’s arrest could prove different than the three others that have preceded it. The biggest difference is that the former president may be obliged to take a mugshot, an indignity he was spared at courthouses in New York, Miami and Washington, DC.

"Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn't matter your status, we'll have a mugshot ready for you," Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat told local reporters, Fox News reported.

Georgia also favors courtroom transparency, and, unlike the federal cases being brought against Trump, the trial in Fulton County could be broadcast live.

Why it matters: While Trump and his supporters often express the belief that he is being targeted because he is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, keeping the booking and courtroom procedures hidden from public view can help bolster that view.

Jan. 6 election interference

Department of Justice responds to Trump on Jan. 6 trial start date

Key players: Special counsel Jack Smith, prosecutor Molly Gaston, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan

Responding to a motion from Trump's legal team to delay the start of the Jan. 6 election interference case until April of 2026 due to the volume of evidence it would need to review to prepare for trial, the Department of Justice said no delay was warranted, USA Today reported.

"In service of a proposed trial date in 2026 that would deny the public its right to a speedy trial, the defendant cites inapposite statistics and cases, overstates the amount of new and non-duplicative discovery, and exaggerates the challenge of reviewing it effectively," Molly Gaston, a prosecutor on Smith's team, wrote in the filing.

Why it matters: Pushing the start of the trial after the presidential election could enable Trump, if he wins reelection in 2024, the chance to try to pardon himself for any federal crimes he is found guilty of having committed. Judge Chutkan has said she will decide when the trial will begin on or before a scheduled hearing on Aug. 28, the New York Daily News reported.

Read more: