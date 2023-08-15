Trump indicted in Georgia: Live updates

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s long-running investigation into their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

The grand jury handed up 10 indictments around 9 p.m. ET on Monday to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

Earlier in the day, the grand jury heard from witnesses about Trump's alleged attempts to overturn the election in that state.

It’s the fourth indictment in five months for Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. He is the first former president ever to be criminally charged.

Yahoo News is providing live updates, reactions and instant analysis of Trump’s potential indictment in the blog below.