Trump indicted for 2020 election interference probe

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury investigating the efforts of Donald Trump and others to overturn the results of the 2020 election returned an indictment against the former president on Tuesday.

The four-count indictment includes:

A conspiracy to defraud the United States by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election (Count 1, in violation of 18 USC 371).

A conspiracy to impede the January 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified (Count 2, in violation of 18 USC 1512).

A conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted (Count 4, in violation of 18 USC 241).

The indictment also alleges that Trump attempted to, and did, corruptly obstruct and impede the certification of the electoral vote (Count 3, in violation of 18 USC 1512).

Trump has been summoned to appear at 4 p.m. on Thursday before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington.

The indictment also listed six co-conspirators but did not identify them by name.

It is the third time the former president has been indicted since leaving office and the second handed down at the federal level.

The indictment comes after lawyers for Trump met Thursday with prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s office, according to the former president. Last month, Trump said he received a letter from the Justice Department informing him that he would likely face charges in Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has long denied any wrongdoing related to the events at the Capitol, claiming that investigations into his conduct are politically motivated.

On Monday, Trump wrote in a social media post that he was expecting an indictment “from Deranged Jack Smith and his highly partisan gang of Thugs” related to his “PEACEFULLY & PATRIOTICALLY Speech … any day now.”

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on social media that he was expecting an indictment to be handed up at 5 p.m. EDT.

“Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long?” Trump wrote. “Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!

The House impeached Trump on a charge of inciting the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 21, 2021, although the Senate later acquitted him.

Trump is also facing separate charges in Smith’s investigation related to his handling of classified records found last year at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Two of his employees have also been charged in the case.

In New York, prosecutors have accused the former president of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments made to an adult film star, a former Playboy model and a Trump Tower doorman before the 2016 presidential election. The state’s attorney general has also sued Trump, members of his family and his Trump organization, accusing them of fraud.

The former president is also facing possible charges in Georgia, where authorities have been investigating attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith as special counsel overseeing federal investigations involving Trump in November.

Check back for more on this developing story.

