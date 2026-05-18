Trump, in court filing, says he plans to drop his $10B lawsuit against IRS

(WASHINGTON) -- Attorneys representing the Department of Justice and Donald Trump informed a federal judge on Monday that the president plans to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service.

ABC News has reported that Trump was planning to drop the suit in exchange for the creation of a $1.776 billion compensation fund for those who allege they were wrongly targeted under the Biden administration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.