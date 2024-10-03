Tropical Storm Leslie forms in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Leslie formed Wednesday in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and could strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend, forecasters said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and the storm system was not yet deemed a threat to land.

The storm was located 490 miles (790 kilometers) southwest of the southernmost tip of the Cabo Verde Islands and had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), the Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm formed as many people in the U.S. Southeast still lacked running water, cellphone service and electricity as rescuers searched for people unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene struck last week and left a trail of death and catastrophic damage.

