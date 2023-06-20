Tropical Storm Bret forecast to strengthen, move into Caribbean: Latest forecast

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Bret, which is churning in the Atlantic, is forecast to strengthen and move into the Caribbean by early Friday morning near the island of St. Lucia.

But the threat for Bret becoming a hurricane is diminishing. On the current path, Bret will weaken as it moves south of Puerto Rico early Friday, sparing the island.

Behind Bret is another system that has a 70% chance of strengthening to a named storm, which would be Cindy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting up to 17 named storms and nine hurricanes this year.

