National

Tropical Storm Bret forecast to strengthen, move into Caribbean: Latest forecast

By Emily Shapiro, Max Golembo, and Melissa Griffin, ABC News

ABC News

By Emily Shapiro, Max Golembo, and Melissa Griffin, ABC News

NEW YORK — Tropical Storm Bret, which is churning in the Atlantic, is forecast to strengthen and move into the Caribbean by early Friday morning near the island of St. Lucia.

But the threat for Bret becoming a hurricane is diminishing. On the current path, Bret will weaken as it moves south of Puerto Rico early Friday, sparing the island.

Behind Bret is another system that has a 70% chance of strengthening to a named storm, which would be Cindy.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting up to 17 named storms and nine hurricanes this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!