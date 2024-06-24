Triple-shooting suspect captured after intensive search across Colorado farmland

ALAMOSA, Colorado — (AP) — The suspect in a shooting that left one person dead and two others with critical injuries was captured Sunday following an intensive search across a huge area of southern Colorado.

Officers went door to door as aircraft searched overhead for Henry Corral, 44, who authorities said had taken off on foot after crashing his vehicle and then attempting a carjacking.

Corral was captured after a person contacted authorities saying they had seen someone matching the suspect's description. Officers converged on the area and there was a “lengthy foot pursuit” before Corral was taken into custody, Alamosa Police Chief George Dingfelder said.

Dingfelder declined to discuss a possible motive in the shooting.

Officers found the three victims after responding to a report of shots fired at The Sunset Inn in Alamosa at about 2 a.m. Sunday. The city of about 10,000 people is roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the New Mexico border.

One of the victims died and the two others were airlifted to a hospital in critical condition.

Corral fled the scene in a vehicle that he crashed when he went off the road about 6 or 7 miles (10 or 11 kilometers) outside of Alamosa, Dingfelder said.

The suspect then tried to carjack a vehicle belonging to a good Samaritan who had heard the accident and came to check on it, Dingfelder said. The attempt failed when Corral got into an argument with the other person, who took their keys and ran off, while Corral ran in the other direction into farmland, the chief said.

Late Sunday an arrest warrant was issued for Corral involving allegations of first-degree murder, attempted murder, tampering with evidence, attempted aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, authorities said.

The search involved federal, state and local law enforcement in an area south and west of Alamosa that was expanded late Sunday.

Corral has an extensive criminal history including prior convictions for reckless manslaughter in 2004 and felony assault in 2016. He separately faced charges of domestic violence, violation of a protection order and felony assault from two recent criminal cases in Alamosa County, court records show.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.