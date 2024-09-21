Trinity Rodman leaves Washington Spirit game in a wheelchair after 'intense back spasm'

In a scary moment, Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman was carted off the field in a wheelchair after falling to the ground in Friday night's game against the Kansas City Current. Rodman went down in the 75th minute after contact with Kansas City's Temwa Chawinga.

Rodman received treatment from the training staff on the sideline for several minutes, while lying on her stomach and holding her back. She attempted to walk to the bench with the help of two members of the staff before eventually being taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Sending love to Trinity Rodman 💛 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 21, 2024

Rodman later returned to the bench with an ice pack, a positive sign for the star forward. The Current went on to dominate the game with a 3-0 win.

After the game, Spirit head coach Jonatan Giráldez said that he had "no information" on Rodman's injury, but confirmed that it was related to her back. Giráldez said that they would reassess availability once the team returns to Washington.

Rodman's agent, Mike Senkowski, said Saturday via the Washington Post that Rodman had suffered an "intense back spasm." Senkowski said that Rodman was "still in a [lot] of pain," but that he was "hopeful [she] avoided a very serious injury," per the Post.

Rodman has dealt with back spasms since her rookie season in 2021, meaning that the contact with Chawinga is likely incidental to the injury.

Both the Spirit and the Current, who are currently No. 2 and No. 3 in the league, have clinched a spot in the NWSL playoffs, with Kansas City clinching its berth with Friday's win and Washington securing its postseason spot earlier this week.

But it would be a major blow for the Spirit if Rodman were to miss time: The 22-year-old forward is a key piece of Washington's offense, with eight goals (tied for fourth in the NWSL) and six assists (tied for second).