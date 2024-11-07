Trial of alleged Delphi murderer Richard Allen continues as he maintains his innocence

DELPHI, Ind. — The small town of Delphi, Indiana, is reeling with grief and shock after the horrific double murder of two teenage girls in broad daylight, forever changing the lives of those who knew and loved the victims.

Now, seven years later, one man is standing trial in the murders.

The story of the Delphi murders begins and ends on the Monon High Bridge Trail. It was here that police believe Abigail "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty "Libby" German, 14, spent the last moments of their lives.

On Feb. 13, 2017, the two best friends went missing and were found dead the following day. Tens of thousands of tips were received, dozens of people were interviewed, and a crucial piece of evidence emerged: a video recorded by one of the girls that pointed directly to a suspect.

"For a long time, the question was, 'Who is Bridge Guy?'" ABC News' Janel Klein said. "A lot of people in town thought they recognized him."

The case went cold but five years after the murders, in 2022, police arrested Richard Allen, who worked at a local CVS store in Delphi. He was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of murder while kidnapping in the deaths of Abby and Libby.

Today, the question is whether Allen is the man on the bridge as he stands trial.

Allen has pleaded not guilty to the murders, but the prosecution claims they have more than 60 confessions from him admitting to killing the girls. He allegedly confessed to wardens, inmates, family members, and almost anyone who would listen within the prison and jailhouse setting.

"I don't think I've ever seen anything like that before," Tracy Walder, a former FBI special agent, said. "They typically confess one time, right? They don't do so over and over and over."

A key moment in the trial was when audio recordings of Allen calling his wife and mother from jail were played. The audio reveals Allen admitted to committing the crime, and asking his wife Kathy, “Do you still love me?”

Despite the alleged confessions, Allen's defense has called a list of experts as they try to poke holes in the state's case.

Allen's defense has sought to focus the jury's attention on Allen's mental health, and addressed the issue of him declining after being held in solitary confinement for months.

"We heard from his psychologist who testified as to what a decline he had and some of the behaviors that he displayed in prison were alarming. He was naked a lot," Klein said. "He was rolling around on the floor. He was eating paper. He was drinking from his toilet. All of these things, they say, were proof that he was really suffering mentally and entering psychosis, including at the time when he was admitting to these crimes and making numerous confessions to his wife and mother."

Another key point for the defense is that investigators found no DNA evidence at the scene linking Allen or anyone else to the crime.

In an unusual memorandum filed with the court which the judge ruled cannot be allowed into court, Allen's team is alleging that the double crime was committed by a mysterious group they refer to as a white supremacist cult of Odinism.

"The defense from the beginning has been blaming the murders on Odinism, what they describe as a Nordic cult with ties to white supremacy," ABC's Alex Perez said.

"They believe (the cult) were carrying out some sort of ritual when they killed the girls," Perez said. "And the defense attorneys in their memorandum pointing to certain things at the crime scene that they believe they say were signs the way branches were laid around the bodies of the two girls."

Allen’s team said in the filing that the girls' bodies were found in unusual positions with branches over them, and the defense argued that the branches resembled Pagan Runes.

Jefferson Calico, an associate professor at University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky, studied Pagan religions, including Odinism, and explained what this means.

"So runes are widely incorporated into Odinist culture as well," Calico said. "So if there were runes in the crime scene, then that would be a reason to suspect pagan or Odinist involvement for sure. For instance, the sticks over the body, possibly a rune mark on a tree. It's not convincing to me as someone who studied these religions, but it provides an interpretation of some of the details of the crime scene."

But Calico also said that Odinists were not known to engage in human sacrificial rituals and added that, as believers in white supremacy, it would make no sense to kill two Caucasian girls.

The Delphi murder trials are continuing, and 12 jurors will decide Allen's fate. If convicted, he faces 130 years in prison.

"Even once they arrested Richard Allen, there's been so much doubt across the board as to whether he's responsible," Klein said. "There are many people attending the trial and weighing in on social media that will say there is no way he did this. Whether he's convicted or not, I think there will always be that speculation in Delphi as to who really is responsible for this crime."

