Atlanta Hawks v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 31: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks stands on the court alongside Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during a break in their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on October 31, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images (Cole Burston/Getty Images)