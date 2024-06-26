Tractor trailer crashes into New Jersey home

CARTERET, N.J. — First responders rushed to the scene of a truck crash that tore through a house in Carteret, New Jersey, on Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer appeared to crash through a fence and slam into a house located on Chrome Avenue off Industrial Highway/Middlesex Avenue.

The Borough of Carteret said in a statement that the driver of the tractor-trailer had a "medical incident" before the crash.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

