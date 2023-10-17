Toronto FC captain, longtime USMNT star Michael Bradley to retire

Longtime USMNT star and Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley is set to retire at the end of the season.

Bradley announced Tuesday that he will end his nearly two-decade career at the end of the MLS season on Saturday.

Retiring as one of our own ♥️



MB4♾️ — Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) October 17, 2023

All class, all the time. Whether it was leading @TorontoFC to the heights of MLS, captaining the @USMNT on the global stage, or inspiring a new generation of young players, Michael Bradley’s impact both on and off the field can’t be overstated.



Thank you, Michael, for your… pic.twitter.com/F7THOyAvdR — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 17, 2023

"For the last 10 years I have spilled my blood, sweat and tears trying to help this club be the best it could be," Bradley said in a statement. "There were some incredible days – moments that will stay with me for the rest of my life – and some bad ones too. But I never stopped giving everything I had. Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and everyone inside the club. Thank you to the fans for the unforgettable nights at BMO Field. This city and this club will always be home."

Bradley got his start in Major League Soccer in 2005 with the MetroStars when he was just 17. He then spent the next decade in Europe, where played for Heerenveen in the Netherlands, Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga in Germany, Aston Villa in the Premier League and both Chievo and Roma in Serie A in Italy. He returned to MLS in 2014 and joined Toronto, where he’s been ever since.

Over his last 10 seasons with the Reds, Bradley helped lead the club to five MLS Cup playoffs appearances and an MLS Cup title in 2017. He also won a Supporters’ Shield and four Canadian Championships in his 308 all-competition appearances — which is second-most in club history.

The midfielder has scored 17 goals and has 41 assists throughout his MLS career.

"Over the past decade with Toronto FC, Michael Bradley has become a club legend," Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a statement. "As Captain in over 300 games, Michael has raised many trophies along the way and has represented this club in the best possible way. His accomplishments with TFC will live on forever and all of us at the club thank him for the memories."

Bradley won two CONCACAF Gold Cups with the USMNT and played in both the 2010 and 2014 World Cups with the Americans, too. He’s scored 17 international goals throughout his career, and has the third most appearances in USMNT history behind only Landon Donovan and Cobi Jones with 151.

Bradley will play in one final match with Toronto FC on Saturday when the club hosts Orlando City SC at BMO Field. Toronto holds a 4-10-19 record this season headed into its final game, and will miss the playoffs for a third straight season.