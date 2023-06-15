Tornado watch issued in South as severe weather outbreak continues: Latest

NEW YORK — More severe weather is slamming the U.S. on Thursday, with residents from Florida to Kansas bracing for impact.

The states in the bull's-eye are Kansas and Oklahoma, where extreme winds, huge hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Other cities bracing for storms Thursday include Dallas; Jackson, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida.

A tornado watch has been issued in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

This comes after Wednesday storms brought massive hail and powerful winds to Mississippi and at least 10 reported tornadoes to Texas, Alabama and Georgia.

And on Friday, a threat of hail and damaging winds will stretch from Colorado to Florida, including Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson; and Montgomery, Alabama.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.