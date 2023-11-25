Tim Boyle will start again for Jets in Week 13 vs. Falcons

Tim Boyle will be the starting quarterback again for the New York Jets when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, head coach Robert Saleh said on Saturday.

The Jets were dumped by the Miami Dolphins 34-13 on Friday and Boyle went 27-for-38 for 179 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. One of those picks resulted in a 99-yard touchdown return for Jevon Holland off a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half.

Boyle got the start after Zach Wilson was relegated to the No. 3 role and Trevor Siemian served as the backup. Nothing Saleh saw during the Black Friday game has caused him to want to make a change for next week.

"Yeah, we're giving Timmy another shot to roll next week," Saleh said. "Obviously, there are things that he could have done better. There are things he had no control over. I know he battled out there. We were able to get to certain calls that we were hoping to. We were able to execute a lot of the different things that we wanted to execute. It just didn't come to full fruition."

What might give Boyle and Jets a little boost is that Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown and Wes Schweitzer could return to the offensive line for the Falcons game, Saleh said. That would be welcomed, as per NFL NextGen Stats Boyle had an average of 2.36 seconds to throw against the Dolphins, which is the lowest of any Jets quarterback this season.

The quarterback position will continue to be a rather large question for the Jets as long as they continue getting inconsistent performances and as long as Aaron Rodgers continues letting everyone know that he may return this season.

A four-game losing streak has turned the Jets' season from a once-promising 4-3 to 4-7, shifting attention from a possible playoff push to wondering how high they will pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether it's Boyle, Wilson, Siemian, or even Rodgers under center, their final six games will provide them with lots of answers heading into the offseason.

“We have to get our minds right and have the best six week of our lives,” Boyle said Friday. “We’re going to keep pushing and keep fighting on offense. We’re going to put our best foot forward and try to win all six.”