TikTok antagonist allegedly stabs 17-year-old to death on New York City street: Police

(NEW YORK) -- An alleged TikTok antagonist is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old to death outside his New York City apartment building, authorities said.

Andrew Tollinche, 22, has been charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing outside his Bronx home on Wednesday, according to New York City police.

Detectives had been looking for Tollinche after determining the stabbing stemmed from his posts on TikTok. Tollinche allegedly antagonizes people on the social media platform, and neighborhood teens have recently been gathering outside his home, knocking on his door and calling him out, according to police.

The victim, Jonathan Melo, who has no criminal record, was part of a group that went to the suspect's apartment building, according to police. The interaction turned sour, and Tollinche went inside to grab a knife, came outside and allegedly stabbed the 17-year-old in the back, police said.

Melo was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Tollinche has a prior unsealed arrest for allegedly raping a minor in 2025, according to records. He has other prior interactions with police, some of them stemming from social media posts.

Tollinche is due in court on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.

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