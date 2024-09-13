Tiger Woods announces he underwent another back surgery, return is uncertain

Tiger Woods announced on Friday that he had another surgery performed on his back.

The exact procedure, shared in a statement on social media, was "microdepression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back."

"The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will help alleviate the back spassms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season," Woods said in the statement. "I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf."

Woods, 48, last competed at the British Open in July, during which he missed the cut. That was the fourth consecutive tournament in which he couldn't finish out the weekend, dating back to the Masters. He missed the cut at the PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

The five-time Masters champion wasn't scheduled to play in another event this year. During his career, Woods has usually played the Hero World Championship in the Bahamas, which benefits his TGR Foundation. In recent years, Woods has played the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, in late December.

The latest procedure is believed to be the sixth surgery Woods has had on his back, but the first he's undergone since 2021. More recently, Woods has been impeded by his right leg which was significantly injured in a 2022 car crash.