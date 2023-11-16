Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 11 of the NFL season. This week, less than 100 days out from the 2024 Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) visit the Baltimore Ravens (7-3). Both division rivals will be looking to make a comeback after suffering losses in Week 10. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Bengals at Ravens game on?

Thursday night's Bengals vs. Ravens game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Bengals vs. Ravens game?

Amazon Prime early Black Friday deals

Now through Black Friday, Amazon is announcing new limited-time holiday deals during Thursday Night Football games to help you shop ahead for Black Friday. So if you weren't already sold on tuning into Bengals vs. Ravens tonight, you may want to watch just for a glimpse of the new holiday deal.

Best way to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: