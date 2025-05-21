Thunder dominate Game 1 against Timberwolves, Pacers-Knicks set to clash and SGA wins MVP

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Chris Hine react to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominant Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and make some predictions as to what Minnesota may do differently in Game 2.

Next, Vince asks Chris about his book “Ant: The Incredible Journey of NBA Rising Star Anthony Edwards” and how his upbringing in Atlanta, Georgia has played a massive role in Edwards' career.

Later, Vince and Chris preview the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks series and predict a winner before reflecting on this season’s MVP race.

(1:18) Thunder dominate Timberwolves in second half of Game 1

(9:00) Timberwolves too focused on officiating

(14:44) Game 2 adjustments for Minnesota

(17:28) Chris’ book on Anthony Edwards

(35:08) Pacers vs. Knicks preview

(29:38) Knicks vs Pacers preview

(41:49) Are you surprised Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t succumb to NY pressure?

(43:29) Pacer vs. Knicks series prediction

(47:36) Recapping this season’s MVP race between SGA and Nikola Jokic

Subscribe to Good Word with Goodwill

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts