Three new batches of documents naming Jeffrey Epstein's associates released

NEW YORK — Three more tranches of court records pertaining to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed Friday.

A total of 96 documents were released Friday. About 19 documents were released Thursday and the first 40 were released on Wednesday.

The records are part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of the disgraced financier, against Epstein's longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell that the two settled in 2017. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein's sex trafficking of young women and girls. Her appeal will be heard in March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

