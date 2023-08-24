Three killed, several hurt in mass shooting at California biker bar

LOS ANGELES — Three people have been killed and several others wounded in a mass shooting at a popular Southern California biker bar.

The alleged gunman, identified by prosecutors as John Snowling, is also dead in the wake of the Wednesday evening shooting.

The incident was reported just after 7 p.m. PT at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon, and deputies responded within minutes, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Dispatchers could hear the gunfire in the background as deputies tried to find the shooter, the sheriff's office said. Deputies then "contacted" an armed man and a "deputy-involved shooting involving multiple deputies occurred," the sheriff's office said.

Four people, including the suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six others, including five with gunshot wounds, were transported to a local trauma center for treatment. Two of the injured were listed in critical condition and the others were considered stable, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

It was unclear exactly how many people were inside the bar at the time, but the undersheriff said there were "upwards of 30 to 40 witnesses" whom deputies will be interviewing.

A motive remains unknown, authorities said.

"We have been made aware that the suspect may be retired law enforcement. We are working to confirm that information," Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told reporters.

At least one weapon was recovered at the scene, authorities said.

ABC News' Matthew Fuhrman, Jolie Lash and Alex Stone contributed to this report.

