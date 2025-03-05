TGL: Tiger Woods' team gets eliminated from playoffs, but has fun on the way out

Tuesday night marked the night TGL truly jumped the rails. Tiger Woods' Jupiter Golf Links team won't be playing in the playoffs, but they won the Most Ridiculous TGL Team title, going away. Yes, Atlanta Drive GC beat Jupiter 9-1 on the course, but the red-clad Woods bunch had more fun than anyone as their season wound to a close.

Woods and crew already provided plenty of entertainment earlier this TGL season, from Kevin Kisner chipping out of the sand and hitting the flagstick while still going up to Woods mishearing a yardage and swinging for 99 yards when he should have planned for 199. But Tuesday night featured a new level of absurdity, mostly from Tom Kim. There was his too-early celebration:

Tom Kim doing his best Swaggy P impersonation 😅 pic.twitter.com/eSFTVKPsF1 — TGL (@TGL) March 5, 2025

And comparing bunker escape strategies with Woods:

Oh, and then there was Woods pointing out how many Masters he'd won before Kim was even born:

"I won 3 Masters by the time you were born."



What a flex by @TigerWoods 💪 @TheMasters pic.twitter.com/i4KusKm3Rk — TGL (@TGL) March 5, 2025

And that doesn't even include appearances by Josh Allen and Sam Darnold, or ESPN's Marty Smith duetting on "My Heart Will Go On" with Celine Dion. Yeah, it was a weird night.

In terms of competition, Tuesday was fairly straightforward; Atlanta Drive took the lead early and never really let up. Jupiter threw hammer after hammer, but couldn't make much headway. Atlanta took a 3-1 lead into the singles matches ... and then it got ugly.

Atlanta brought on Nick Dunlap for a one-night stint, with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay out. And while Dunlap wasn't the most expressive of players — few could be any more expressive than Kim — he managed to acquit himself well enough, winning Atlanta's fourth point heads-up against Homa. Billy Horschel topped Kim on the 13th for a hammer-aided two points, and then Lucas Glover beat Tiger Woods on the 14th for a double-hammer-aided three points to extend the lead to 9-1.

TGL will take off next week in advance of The Players, and will return in two weeks with the semifinals of the playoffs. On Monday, March 17, Collin Morikawa and Los Angeles GC will take on Xander Schauffele and New York GC, and on Tuesday, March 18, Shane Lowry and The Bay GC will face Atlanta. It's surely a disappointment for TGL execs and fans that neither Woods nor Rory McIlroy will be around for the playoffs, but even without those two, the league has established itself as a wintertime weeknight presence.