Texas woman who sued for abortion now leaving state for care

By Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

NEW YORK — The Texas woman who filed a lawsuit last week asking for an emergency abortion is now leaving the state to get care, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

After the judge allowed her to get an abortion, the Texas Supreme Court put that decision on hold.

The woman, Kate Cox, had filed a lawsuit against the state over its restrictive abortion bans, asking a judge to grant her a temporary restraining order that would allow her to get an abortion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

