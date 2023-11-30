Texas braces for dangerous thunderstorms, potential tornadoes

NEW YORK — Dangerous thunderstorms are heading toward Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana on Thursday, bringing possible tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

The tornado threat will ramp up around noon in southeast Texas. The supercell thunderstorms will peak in southeast Texas and the Houston area early Thursday afternoon.

The severe weather may spread into Oklahoma and Louisiana by the afternoon and into the evening hours.

There's also a chance for flash flooding due to the 2 to 4 inches of rain forecast for Texas to Louisiana.

On Friday and Saturday, this same storm system will move east and bring stormy weather to the rest of the Gulf Coast states. The biggest threats will be flash flooding and damaging winds from Mississippi to Georgia.

