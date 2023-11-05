Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale kicks 4th-quarter go-ahead FG vs. Bucs with Ka'imi Fairbairn injured

Always have a backup plan.

The Houston Texans lost kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn to a quad injury vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Fortunately for them, running back Dare Ogunbowale is a man of many talents.

The Texans were forced to shift their game plan after Fairbairn's injury that prompted head coach DeMeco Ryans to go for two points following subsequent touchdowns. But when it came down to a chance to take a lead or gamble on fourth down late in the game, Ryans called on Ogunbowale.

The backup running back handled kickoff duties following Fairbairn's injury. Then with 8:48 left in a 30-30 game, Ryans sent him out for a 29-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the Tampa Bay 11-yard line.

Ogunbowale delivered, sending his kick inside the left upright to give the Texans a 33-30 lead.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, was the first field goal by a non-kicker in a regular season game since Wes Welker kicked one as a rookie for the Miami Dolphins in 2004.