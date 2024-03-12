Texans' Dylan Horton announces he's in remission from Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton announced on Monday that he is in remission after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma in December.

Horton stepped away from the Texans during Week 12 due to a "personal health matter" and did not play again during his rookie NFL season.

The 23-year-old Horton, a 2023 fourth-round pick out of TCU, played 10 games for the Texans last season, recording 13 total tackles and one fumble recovery.

Now in remission, Horton says he wants to turn his focus back to football after completing his treatments.

An update from Texans DE Dylan Horton pic.twitter.com/LnkH95j36U — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 11, 2024

"On December 1st, 2023, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Through God's grace, I'm blessed to say that I'm currently in remission!

"I am grateful for the love from my family and friends, and support from the Texans organization and my doctors. My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love. Thank you for your prayers and support as I continue this journey."

Horton remains on the Texans' Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

In 2022, Texans wide receiver John Metchie III was diagnosed with leukemia while dealing with a torn ACL and missed the season. He made his NFL debut in 2023, playing 16 games and recording 16 receptions for 158 yards.