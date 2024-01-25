Teenage murder suspect who escaped from Philadelphia hospital 'considered dangerous,' police say

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police are on a manhunt for a teenage murder suspect who escaped from a hospital Wednesday and is "considered dangerous," the department announced.

Authorities identified the escaped prisoner as 17-year-old Shane Pryor, who was being held on murder charges, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said in a news conference Wednesday.

Pryor escaped from the emergency room parking lot of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia around noon Wednesday after he was brought in for an apparent hand injury.

"He was able to escape from staff and run from this area on foot," Vanore said.

Vanore described Pryor as a Black male with a light complexion and is 5'7" weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen in the University Avenue and Civic Center Boulevard area wearing blue sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt and slides with socks on his feet.

Vanore said investigators reviewing surveillance footage spotted Pryor entering and exiting buildings in the area following his escape.

United States Marshals Service Philadelphia posted on X Wednesday night that it's believed Pryor may be operating a stolen Ford F-150 and asking for the public's assistance in keeping an eye out for the vehicle.

No lockdowns have been put in place for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and authorities believe he is no longer near the hospital, Venore said.

Philadelphia authorities encourage anyone with information regarding Pryor to call 911 and to not approach the suspect.

