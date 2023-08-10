Teen indicted on murder as hate crime in O'Shae Sibley's death

NEW YORK — The 17-year-old suspect charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old professional dancer O'Shae Sibley has been indicted by a grand jury Thursday on the second-degree murder as a hate crime charge, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The suspect and several others accompanying him said homophobic slurs and anti-Black statements toward Sibley and his friends, who were dancing at a Brooklyn, New York gas station on July 29, according to NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny. The confrontation then allegedly turned violent.

The perpetrator allegedly struck Sibley with a sharp object on the left side of his ribcage, "piercing his chest and damaging his heart," according to the criminal complaint.

He was identified by detectives early on, using video, by working with other city agencies and people from the neighborhood. After a week of attempting to bring him in, the teen turned himself in through an arrangement with his lawyer.

ABC News has reached out to the teen's legal representation for comment.

