Team USA defeats South Sudan in narrow 101-100 victory ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

In an unexpected challenge for the defending Olympic gold medalist, Team USA held on to narrowly defeat South Sudan 101-100 at the USA Basketball Showcase in London's O2 Arena. Team USA fended off a strong-looking South Sudan through a game of bad shooting to earn its fourth win of the pre-Olympic friendly series.

After moving from its training ground in Abu Dhabi back to Europe, Team USA struggled mightily in the latest challenge for the U.S., who nearly lost to Australia in a previous tuneup before defeating Canada and Serbia. Team USA, who is hoping to earn an eighth Olympic gold medal in Paris, looked a bit rattled on Saturday while facing an unexpectedly wily South Sudan.

It was a rough first half for Team USA, with the Americans taking an early lead that quickly dissipated. South Sudan took the lead with three minutes left in the third quarter, and didn't look back for the rest of the half. While the U.S. struggled to get the ball into the net, South Sudan looked strong from beyond the arc, pulling even further away in the second quarter.

After being up by as many as 16 points in the first half, South Sudan headed to the locker room with a 58-44 lead over the U.S.

Team USA were plagued by turnovers and missed shots throughout, going 1/12 on three-pointers in the first half despite getting a number of strong looks. Meanwhile on the other end of the court, South Sudan played efficiently, sinking threes, keeping the pace fast and playing with confidence.

Team USA looked better coming out of the locker room — no doubt on the heels of a stern talking-to from head coach Steve Kerr — and started to chip away at South Sudan's lead in the third quarter. As the U.S.'s scoring threatened to slow again, a Jrue Holiday save-turned-LeBron James dunk turned the momentum back into the USA's favor.

With more of their shots landing and with a stronger defensive presence, the U.S. was able to take the lead again at the end of the third quarter with a steal and deep three from Stephen Curry.

The U.S. entered the fourth quarter with a 81-76 lead, finishing the third with a Joel Embiid layup from a James no-look pass. After scoring only 20 points in the second quarter, the U.S. outscored South Sudan 37 to 18 in the third to regain footing in the game.

South Sudan pushed back against the U.S. throughout the fourth quarter, but the Americans held on to their lead until the final seconds, when JT Thor scored a massive three to take the 100-99 lead with 20 seconds remaining.

James then scored the game-winning shot to give the U.S. the 101-100 lead. Some strong Team USA defense at the rim kept South Sudan from scoring, giving the U.S. the win — and the relief of knowing that they'd escaped embarrassment.

James led the team in scoring with 23 points, while South Sudan's Marial Shayok went 6-12 on three-pointers to score 25 points. Carlik Jones also earned a 15-point triple-double while leading the charge for South Sudan.

South Sudan's basketball team will be playing in its first-ever Olympics, and will face the U.S. again as part of Group C. Team USA will have to fend off the team for a second time in order to increase hopes of a fifth consecutive gold.

The U.S., though, will hopefully have some extra help by then: veteran forward Kevin Durant, who has missed four showcase game since being sidelined with a calf strain, was on the bench Saturday. He is expected to play in the U.S.'s final exhibition, against Germany, on Monday.