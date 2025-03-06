Suspects who posed as city workers sought in armed home invasion: Police

BOSTON — Police in Boston are searching for two suspects who allegedly posed as city workers in an armed home invasion.

The Boston Police Department released images of the unknown male suspects, who are accused of attempted robbery and burglary, according to the incident report.

The incident occurred at an apartment in the Dorchester neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

"The suspects allegedly posed as city workers to gain entry into an elderly victim's residence, where they restrained the victim, placed duct tape over their mouth, and brandished a black firearm," the Boston Police Department said in an alert on Wednesday.

The suspects knocked on the victim's door and forced their way in after he opened it, according to the incident report. One of the suspects was wearing a neon yellow construction worker jacket and white hard hat at the time, police said.

Once inside, one of the suspects attempted to tie the victim's ankles together with a clear plastic bag while the other attempted to place duct tape over his mouth, according to the incident report.

When the victim broke free of the plastic bag, one of the suspects "brandished a black firearm and pointed it directly at his head," the incident report stated.

The suspect also threw a fan at the victim after the victim pushed him to the side of a bed during a struggle, according to the incident report.

Both suspects ultimately fled the apartment, according to the incident report.

The victim sustained bruising on both of his hands and wrists, light bruising on his face and several cuts on his right ear, according to the incident report. He declined medical assistance from Boston EMS, preferring to go to his own doctor, the report stated.

Security camera footage showed the two suspects entering the apartment building at about 4:24 p.m. Monday and going to the door of the apartment, then exiting from a rear staircase at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to the incident report.

Both suspects were wearing black masks, police said. One of the suspects was also wearing a red knit Red Sox hat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-494-TIPS.

