Suspect in Michigan synagogue attack lost family in Israeli strike on Lebanon: Mayor

(WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.) -- Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun said that 41-year-old Ayman Mohamad Ghazali -- the suspect involved in the shooting and vehicle-ramming attack at a Detroit-area synagogue on Thursday -- had “lost several members of his own family … in an Israeli attack on their home in Lebanon."

Strongly condemning the attack, Baydoun said “everyone deserves to worship in peace and we must unequivocally condemn any attack on a house of worship or the people within it.”

“We learned that the individual responsible for the incident that took place at Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield was a resident of Dearborn Heights,” Baydoun continued. “He died at the scene. Earlier this month, he lost several members of his own family, including his niece and nephew, in an Israeli attack on their home in Lebanon.”

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin also vehemently condemned the attack, saying she is “so sick” of these incidents happening both within her community and across the country.

“Everyone deserves the right to worship in peace. Everyone. An act of antisemitism, an act of violence, of hate, should be treated to the fullest extent of the law,” Slotkin told ABC News on Thursday. “And I'm so sick of another one of these incidents all the time in my community, across the country. And I just -- I think we need to acknowledge that we have a problem, and I'm just sick about it.”

Ghazali, who was armed with a rifle, died after a shootout with security at the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, a senior federal law enforcement official briefed on the investigation said earlier.

Nobody inside the synagogue was hurt, and the synagogue noted that all 140 students as well as staff, teachers and "heroic security personnel" were accounted for, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

“This tragedy comes at a time when communities everywhere are confronting rising hate and senseless violence. No matter where violence occurs, whether in West Bloomfield or anywhere around in the world, harm against innocent people is something we must all stand firmly against,” Baydoun said. “The tensions we see across the world too often find their way into our own neighborhoods, reminding us how deeply connected our shared safety is.”

The sheriff said one synagogue security guard was hit by the suspect's truck in the incident and was "knocked unconscious" but was expected to be okay.

There were no other injuries in the attack, though 30 law enforcement officers were transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to Bouchard.

“I want our community to know that we are working closely with our police department and regional partners to protect the safety of every house of worship in our city,” said Baydoun. “I urge residents to stay aware and vigilant, especially as we gather during these sacred final days of Ramadan. Let’s continue to care for one another and pay attention to anything that feels out of place … “My heart is with everyone affected by these deeply painful events.”

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