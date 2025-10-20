Suspect Keon King faces more charges after police find remains of Kada Scott in shallow grave

Officials in Philadelphia are searching for Kada Scott, a 23 year old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Philadelphia Police Department

(PHILADELPHIA) -- Human remains found Saturday have been confirmed to be 23-year-old Kada Scott, who had been missing since going to work on Oct. 4, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday.

“It has been confirmed that these are the human remains of Kada Scott, and that has been confirmed by DNA," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference when asked if the identity of the remains had been confirmed.

Krasner's comments came during a press conference on Monday morning where his office announced new charges against Keon King, who was previously charged with kidnapping in Scott's disappearance.

King, 21, is now facing charges including arson causing catastrophe, conspiracy, unauthorized use of an automobile, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and receipt of stolen property, Krasner announced on Monday.

Krasner also said his office will proceed with filing homicide charges against King "when we can very precisely confirm everything we need for probable cause,"

"We will do so as quickly as we can, once we have confirmed what we need to establish probable cause for that particular charge," he said.

ABC News has reached out to King's attorney but requests for comment were not returned.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said on Monday that the DA's office has reason to believe other people were involved in Scott's disappearance, but they do not know who those people are at this point.

The new charges come after police told ABC News over the weekend that female human remains found Saturday morning in a shallow grave on the grounds of an abandoned school were "believed" to belong to Scott.

The remains were found in a deeply wooded area behind Ada H. Lewis Middle School, an abandoned school near Awbury Arboretum in Germantown around 10 a.m. on Saturday after police received a "very specific" anonymous tip overnight, First Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department John Stanford told reporters during a press conference on Saturday evening.

Stanford added that police have been in touch with Scott's family following the discovery of the remains.

Tania Leonard, director of the C.A.R.E.S. Unit at the DA's office, read a statement on behalf of Scott's family during the press conference on Monday, saying the family has full "trust" in the Philadelphia Police Department as the investigation resumes.

"The family asked to keep them in their prayers. They said they are profoundly thankful to every person who shared, Kada’s story, joined the search efforts, prayed with us and stood by the family during this devastating time," Leonard said.

“Your compassion, love and strength have carried us when we cannot carry ourselves,” Leonard added, reading the statement from the family.

Scott was last seen by her mother on Oct. 4 when she was leaving for work at a nearby nursing home, police said earlier this month. King, who remains in custody, was previously charged with kidnapping "for his involvement" in the disappearance of Scott, authorities said.

On the evening of Oct. 4, Scott arrived at work, but left prior to her shift's completion, Philadelphia police Capt. John Craig said during a press conference earlier this month. It was not clear what time Scott left work, but officials said her shift typically was from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

"In the days leading up to her disappearance, Ms. Scott related to her family and friends that an unknown individual or person had been harassing her via phone," Craig said.

Officials said evidence shows Scott was "in communication with an individual" -- who they identified as King -- and that she appeared to meet with him "very shortly after" she left work on Oct. 4.

ABC News' Megan Forrester and Tommy Foster contributed to this report.

