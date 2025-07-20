Suspect arrested after car crashes into post office and catches fire in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — A suspect was arrested after a car crashed into a post office in San Jose, California, early Sunday, causing the building to go up in flames, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews responded around 3 a.m. to the office located in a strip mall south of downtown, according to a joint statement from the San Jose police and fire departments.

“Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle had been driven into the post office and caught fire, causing the entire building to catch on fire,” the statement said.

About 50 firefighters took about an hour and a half to knock down the flames. Photos posted online by the fire department showed a charred vehicle inside the heavily damaged one-story building.

No details about the suspect were immediately released, and officials said federal postal inspectors would lead the investigation. An email was sent to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service seeking additional details.

Nearly 2 million people live in the metropolitan area of San Jose, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of downtown San Francisco.

