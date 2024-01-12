National

'Sure is great to be on the 40 acres;" Texas video appears to show Steve Sarkisian isn't heading to Alabama

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Texas v Washington NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian appears to be staying in Austin.

The football program posted a short video of Sarkisian to social media on Friday with the caption “just getting started” and Sarkisian subsequently tweeted the “Horns up” emoji. Sarkisian was mentioned as a candidate to replace Alabama coach Nick Saban after Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday.

While the social media posts explicitly didn't say that Sarkisian was staying in Austin like Oregon coach Dan Lanning's post Thursday did about staying with the Ducks, they seem a pretty good indication that Sarkisian isn't going to be Alabama's next coach, even if you can never say never in the world of college football.

The posts came after Seattle radio station 93.3 KJR tweeted that Washington coach Kalen DeBoer would not be making his scheduled Friday morning appearance. The station said in a subsequent post that DeBoer was unavailable because he was meeting with Washington athletic director Troy Dannen.

DeBoer was also immediately mentioned as Saban successor possibility along with Lanning and Sarkisian and was in line for a contract extension and a hefty raise before Saban’s retirement. Washington went undefeated before losing Monday night’s championship game to Michigan.

