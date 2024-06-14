Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era federal ban on bump stocks

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a "bump stock" attachment does not convert a semiautomatic rifle as a "machine gun," which is prohibited under federal law. Bump stocks are attachments for semi-automatic rifles that increase the speed at which bullets are fired.

🔎 What the ruling means

The Supreme Court found that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives overextended its authority under the Trump administration when it put a federal regulation in place banning bump stocks in 2018. The ban determined that rifles with bump stocks were classified as machine guns, which the court disagreed with.

Now, civilians have access to bump stocks again.

⬅️ How we got here

On Oct. 1, 2017, a Las Vegas gunman used a bump stock to kill 60 people and wound hundreds more. In 2018, the ATF under the Trump administration issued a regulation saying rifles equipped with bump stocks should be classified as machine guns, which have been banned since 1986.

The case was brought by Michael Cargill, the owner of an Austin, Texas, gun store who had to turn in several bump stocks he had in store after the federal agency published its rule. Cargill challenged the rule, seeking to get it overturned.

Arguments in the case were heard on Feb. 28.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh this page for updates.