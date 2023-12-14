Suns drop 1st game with Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal assembled

The Phoenix Suns got their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the court together for the first time all season. Then came the hard part.

In their 24th game of the season, the Suns debuted their All-Star trio against the Brooklyn Nets and lost 116-112.

Booker had the biggest night of the three with 34 points on 9-of-14 shooting, 12 assists and six rebounds, while Durant had 27 points and Beal had 14. Center Jusuf Nurkić, fresh off his fateful run-in with Draymond Green, also chipped in 15 points and 22 rebounds.

At times, you could see the trio starting to jel:

Unfortunately, the Suns' lack of depth was a problem with Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen and Josh Okogie all out for the game. The team got only four points from its bench outside of Nassir Little.

