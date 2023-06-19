Submersible reported missing off Newfoundland

NEW YORK — The deep sea exploring company OceanGate said Monday that it's lost contact with one of its submersibles off Newfoundland, Canada.

The Coast Guard said it's helping to look for the "overdue Canadian research submarine" about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

"We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a statement. "We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."

OceanGate's website says it has five-person submersibles "capable of reaching depths as deep as 4,000 meters." The company offers paying customers the opportunity to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

