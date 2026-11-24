Performers gathered Monday night for a final rehearsal ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, even as forecasters monitor weather conditions that could affect some of the event's most recognizable attractions: the giant balloons.

Dance groups and marching bands spent the evening perfecting their performances outside Macy's flagship store, with participants saying they are prepared to perform regardless of the weather.

"It's going to rain, but the show has got to go on and it's going to be awesome. I don't care if you get wet. If they get wet, it's still going to sound great and look great," said Pam Crawford, whose 17-year-old son is a member of the Pride of Pearland Marching Band from Texas.

"Cold, rain, hot, ocean. (It might be windy) Completely fine," said Rainnelle Nagasako, whose daughter is participating as a hula dancer from Hawaii.

This year's parade features 100 inflatables as Macy's celebrates the event's 100th anniversary.

"How do we celebrate? How do we pay respect? How we pay homage? How do we go big? 100 inflatables," said Will Coss, executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Whether the largest balloons can fly at full height will depend on weather conditions. Parade rules prohibit giant balloons from flying if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or if gusts surpass 34 mph. The NYPD makes the final determination based on conditions along the parade route.

Those restrictions were put in place after a 1997 incident in which the Cat in the Hat balloon struck a lamppost and critically injured a spectator. In 2005, an M&M's balloon snagged a street light. More recently, in 2019, parade balloons were flown low to the ground because of weather concerns.

Coss said parade organizers are prepared for changing conditions.

"The wind may be a little bit of a factor, but we're confident that we can manage through it," he said.

According to parade officials, the giant character balloons have been fully grounded only once, in 1971.

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