Storm tracker: Potential hurricane could hit Gulf Coast this week

NEW YORK — A potential hurricane -- which would be named Helene -- is churning in the Caribbean and is forecast to make landfall in Florida on Thursday.

The system is forecast to become Tropical Storm Helene early Tuesday morning.

It will then move into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a hurricane on Wednesday morning.

Hurricane watches were issued in Tulum, Mexico; Cancun, Mexico; and Cuba.

The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen to a Category 2 or Category 3 hurricane before making landfall along the Florida Panhandle or Florida's Big Bend area on Thursday night.

Flash flooding, strong winds and storm surge are the biggest threats.

The Tampa, Florida, area and the Florida Panhandle are expected to get the worst of the storm surge.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's declared a state of emergency in 41 counties.

"Now is the time to make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone, and be as prepared as possible for the storm," he said on social media.

After landfall, Helene's heavy rain and flash flooding may move inland to Tallahassee, Florida; Atlanta; and Nashville, Tennessee.

