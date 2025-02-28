Stephen Curry is defying Father Time yet again | The Kevin O'Connor Show

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Stephen Curry just can't seem to slow down, echoing the sentiments from Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh on "The Kevin O'Connor Show." Curry's brilliance was front and center after he put up a staggering 56 points against the Orlando Magic. The feat occurred on a night that seemed coded into Curry's DNA.

As KOC highlighted, Curry is showing that age is but a number. Each trey was a whisper against the notion of aging, reminiscent of his 54-point performance at Madison Square Garden 12 years ago. Meanwhile, Haberstroh offered a simple yet powerful statement: "We can't normalize this, KOC." Indeed, seeing Steph’s stellar performance at such an age leaves us pondering, will we ever see this level of greatness again?

Reflecting on the landscape of the NBA, KOC noted how these spectacles of endurance are unprecedented. LeBron James, at 40, continues to dominate the court.

Haberstroh chimed in with staggering stats involving Curry, LeBron and Kevin Durant — pointing out that this triad of legends has tallied more 40-point games post-35 than the entire Dream Team. "We're never going to see anything like this," Haberstroh said. It makes one wonder, at what point do we stop and truly appreciate the wizardry?

But it wasn’t just raw numbers; it was the spotlight on Curry's unique ability to excel despite Father Time knocking. KOC highlighted the Warriors’ savvy move in acquiring Jimmy Butler, showcasing their belief in Curry’s enduring prowess.

Such performances are a reminder of the giants who came before but also fuel for speculation about the future. If today’s stars can rewrite the standard of peak performances in the latter stages of their careers, it sets a new benchmark for the incoming ones.

If Curry can, why can’t others? If Curry, LeBron and Durant can pull this off, who’s next?

Will Father Time ever get his win? Looking at the way Steph's been shooting, don't count on it.

Catch the full discussion on "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.