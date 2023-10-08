Steelers wake up from tepid start to stun Ravens with big plays down the stretch

The Baltimore Ravens faced multiple chances to put the Pittsburgh Steelers away on Sunday.

But they left the door open too long and made too many mistakes as the Steelers rallied for a 14-10 lead to stun their AFC North rivals. The Steelers capitalized on the late chance by making multiple big plays in the game's final minutes to secure the win.

Baltimore faced a shot to put the game away with a touchdown chance in the final five minutes. But Joey Porter Jr. intercepted Lamar Jackson in the end zone to give the Steelers the ball with 4:06 remaining with a 10-8 deficit.

On the ensuing drive, Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown in the final two minutes to give the Steelers a 14-10 lead after a two-point conversion.

The score was the first touchdown of the day for the Steelers and gave them their first lead of the day.

The Steelers defense then answered to help secure the Pittsburgh win. Alex Highsmith forced a Lamar Jackson fumble that T.J. Watt recovered, setting up a Steelers field goal with 49 seconds remaining.

The Ravens couldn't answer on offense, and Pittsburgh secured the win to keep the AFC race tight five weeks into the season. Both teams leave Week 5 at 3-2, tied atop the division.