Steelers' Kenny Pickett throws 72-yard TD to Calvin Austin, overtaking 'Immaculate Reception' as longest vs. Raiders

Kenny Pickett made history on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Pickett launched a 72-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III in the first quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night, which tied their game up 7-7.

That deep ball, which found a wide-open Austin in the middle of the field at Allegiant Stadium, is officially the longest touchdown pass the Steelers have ever scored against the Raiders in team history.

While a 72-yard touchdown pass isn’t the longest in league history by any means — there have been several 99-yard touchdown receptions — it marks a big moment in Steelers history. The touchdown overtook the iconic “Immaculate Reception" as the longest the team has ever scored against the Raiders.

That touchdown pass, which Terry Bradshaw threw to Franco Harris in the 1972 playoffs, is one of the most famous touchdowns in NFL history. Bradshaw, with the Steelers down late in the fourth quarter and facing a deep fourth down, had his pass tipped and Harris somehow scooped it up and ran it into the end zone to win the game and send the team to the AFC Championship game.

RIP Franco Harris



The immaculate reception happened 50 years ago this week.



pic.twitter.com/T9FXJPvs3y — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 21, 2022

Harris died last year at 72, just days before the 50th anniversary of the play.

Both the Steelers and the Raiders entered Sunday night's game at 1-1 on the season. The touchdown was Austin's first of the season. The 24-year-old, who the Steelers took in the fourth round of last year's draft, entered the game with 47 yards on seven receptions this season.

