Statewide 911 outage reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A 911 outage is impacting the entire state of Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

"The statewide 911 system is down -- calls are not going through," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a news conference. "We've been in touch with the state and all the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved."

The cause was not immediately clear. The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety said it's investigating.

"If you need police services, call your local district station directly," Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said. "For medical or fire-related emergencies, you can use the red light call boxes located on street corners."

Boston fire officials said the fire department can also be reached as 617-343-2880.

Cox said any emergency reported to one service will be seamlessly relayed to the appropriate department.

"We have a robust system in place," Cox said. "Our agencies are well-coordinated and ready to support each other."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

