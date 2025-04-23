State of emergency declared as New Jersey wildfire explodes to 8,500 acres

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. — A wildfire in New Jersey has exploded to over 8,500 acres after igniting Tuesday near Toms River and threatening more than 1,000 structures, shutting down a major highway and causing thousands of people to flee the flames.

The Jones Road Wildfire was just 10% contained on Wednesday morning, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

"Smoke and everything was right in my backyard. Everything was covered in black ashes," said Kelly Mendoza, one of the evacuees.

Fanned by wind gusts and dry vegetation, the fire started in Ocean County around 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday and exploded overnight from a few hundred acres to 8,500, according to the Forest Fire.

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Gov. Tahesha Way, who is serving as acting governor while Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the country, declared a state of emergency in Ocean County on Wednesday morning, freeing up resources to battle the blaze.

"Due to its accelerated growth, with an estimated burn of 8,500 acres, threatening more than 1,000 structures, requiring the evacuation of residents in the area, and the loss of power to over 25,000 residents, I am declaring a State of Emergency for Ocean County," Way said in a statement. “I encourage all residents in the County to continue to monitor the proper channels, and to use caution and follow all safety protocols."

The fire is located south of Toms River along the Garden State Parkway. At one point on Tuesday evening, flames jumped the parkway, prompting officials to close it and bringing one of New Jersey’s busiest roads to a halt.

Officials said the blaze was threatening structures in Ocean and Lacey Townships.

"As the day progressed, it was kind of scary," evacuated resident Michael Ferrara told ABC News about weighing his decision to leave or stay.

Ferrara said he watched in horror as flames and smoke closed in on his neighborhood, prompting him to heed the mandatory evacuation orders.

He said the first thing that went through his mind was keeping himself and his family safe.

"But what are you going to take with you -- birth certificates, passports?" Ferrara said. "It's just a very eerie feeling."

According to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI, more than a thousand structures are under threat and more than 3,000 residents have evacuated the area as evacuation notices remain in place.

A forced power outage due to the fires has also left at least 25,000 customers in the dark, though no injuries across the states of New Jersey have been reported as of Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s forecast is expected to be breezy through the morning with winds gusting up to 20 mph from the north, but winds should calm this afternoon as high pressure starts moving into the region with the next chance for rain beginning Friday night.

On Wednesday morning, firefighters lifted the evacuation order and cautioned residents to stay on alert.

"I hope that I have a home to return back to," one distraught evacuee told ABC News.

